Rodgers & Associates LTD Acquires 2,930 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 407,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $13,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,704,000 after buying an additional 202,945,771 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,922,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,032,000 after buying an additional 1,079,656 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,962,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,137,000 after buying an additional 1,242,943 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,734,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,929,000 after buying an additional 577,325 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,947,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,105,000 after purchasing an additional 626,489 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPEM opened at $34.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.32. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $36.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.