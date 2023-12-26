Rodgers & Associates LTD Acquires 370 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOOV. Bridgeworth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 36,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 366.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,184,000 after acquiring an additional 28,619 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 563,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,722,000 after acquiring an additional 33,396 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $166.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $137.63 and a 12 month high of $168.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.25 and its 200-day moving average is $155.33.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

