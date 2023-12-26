Rodgers & Associates LTD Acquires 439 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 56,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 112.5% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Passaic Partners LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Passaic Partners LLC now owns 297,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,703,000 after purchasing an additional 154,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $90.78 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $96.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

