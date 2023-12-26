Rodgers & Associates LTD Acquires 835 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Hillman Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,703,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 10.7% in the third quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 32,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 130,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 7.6% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 111,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after buying an additional 7,860 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ VONV opened at $72.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1 year low of $62.92 and a 1 year high of $72.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.55.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.4619 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

