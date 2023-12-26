Rodgers & Associates LTD Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 384,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up about 4.3% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned 1.16% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $28,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 218,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 128,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,344,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,308,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $83.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.64 and a 12-month high of $84.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.88.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

