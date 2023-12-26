Rodgers & Associates LTD Buys 1,480 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned about 0.34% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 407,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,989,000 after purchasing an additional 91,034 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 375,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 54,610 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,457,000 after acquiring an additional 59,710 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 337,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 197,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 36,468 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $44.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $413.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $44.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.19.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

