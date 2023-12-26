Rodgers & Associates LTD Buys 6,880 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,583,000 after buying an additional 2,409,856 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,164,000 after buying an additional 21,755,906 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after acquiring an additional 499,927 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,350,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,666,000 after acquiring an additional 86,225 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VUG opened at $310.58 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.94 and a 12 month high of $313.35. The stock has a market cap of $101.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $291.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.05.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

