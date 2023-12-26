Rodgers & Associates LTD Buys 7,993 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,993 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned about 0.55% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $19,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 107,925.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,903,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,371,846,000 after buying an additional 58,849,352 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,591,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,264,000 after purchasing an additional 93,764 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,350,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,258,000 after purchasing an additional 43,184 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter worth about $79,812,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 942,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,756,000 after purchasing an additional 46,866 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $83.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $86.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.06 and its 200 day moving average is $75.52.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

