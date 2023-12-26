Rodgers & Associates LTD Buys Shares of 9,850 Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth approximately $866,650,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $207,242,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth $185,990,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,585,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 49.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,859,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $657,751.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,646,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $8,758,410.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $657,751.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,646,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,378 shares of company stock worth $14,564,162. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.07.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $73.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.95. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $90.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

