Rodgers & Associates LTD Cuts Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Rodgers & Associates LTD trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,956 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW opened at $223.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOW. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $252.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. HSBC started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.21.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

