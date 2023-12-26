Rodgers & Associates LTD Cuts Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Rodgers & Associates LTD lessened its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 106.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

ARKK opened at $53.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.47. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $29.43 and a 52-week high of $53.58.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

