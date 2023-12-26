Rodgers & Associates LTD Grows Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) by 40.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIOG. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 103.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VIOG stock opened at $107.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.68. The company has a market capitalization of $612.59 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $88.41 and a twelve month high of $108.31.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.