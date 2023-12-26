Rodgers & Associates LTD Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 506.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXF stock opened at $164.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $129.76 and a 1-year high of $165.38.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

