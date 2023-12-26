Rodgers & Associates LTD Has $13.41 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 2.0% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $13,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after buying an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99,609.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,821,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,324,792,000 after acquiring an additional 27,793,930 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,357,976,000 after acquiring an additional 194,301 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,674,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $724,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,548 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,195,000 after purchasing an additional 65,507 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ stock opened at $87.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.62 and its 200-day moving average is $80.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $94.53.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

