Rodgers & Associates LTD Has $17.54 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Rodgers & Associates LTD lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 2.7% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $17,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $218.91 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $176.00 and a fifty-two week high of $219.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.61.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

