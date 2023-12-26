Rodgers & Associates LTD Has $626,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,813 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 78,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 20,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,961,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 143,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWN stock opened at $156.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.97 and a fifty-two week high of $157.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.47.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

