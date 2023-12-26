Rodgers & Associates LTD Has $912,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 389.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,070 shares during the quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned about 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 356.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 283.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $32.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.49. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $28.34 and a one year high of $32.32.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

