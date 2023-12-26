Rodgers & Associates LTD Increases Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 416,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,363 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 8.7% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $57,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,444,245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,789,396 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,116,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,863,000 after purchasing an additional 865,621 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after purchasing an additional 979,087 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,396,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,411,000 after purchasing an additional 777,538 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $148.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.01 and its 200-day moving average is $141.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $150.00. The company has a market cap of $104.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

