Rodgers & Associates LTD Invests $257,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 5,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dechtman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $164.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.71 and its 200-day moving average is $156.22. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $165.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

