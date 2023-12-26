Rodgers & Associates LTD Purchases 218 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,829,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,073,000 after buying an additional 1,935,958 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $135,502,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,836 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD opened at $75.85 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $78.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.43. The company has a market capitalization of $49.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

