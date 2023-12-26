Rodgers & Associates LTD Purchases 96 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 12,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 70,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,870,000 after acquiring an additional 15,608 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 66,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $236.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.85 and a 200-day moving average of $220.46. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $188.06 and a 1 year high of $238.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.