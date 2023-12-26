Rodgers & Associates LTD Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Rodgers & Associates LTD trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,497 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 2.0% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $13,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $75.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.71. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.19 and a one year high of $75.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

