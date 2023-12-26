Rodgers & Associates LTD Sells 130 Shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

Rodgers & Associates LTD reduced its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned 1.49% of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CZA opened at $93.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.61. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $77.59 and a 52 week high of $95.60. The stock has a market cap of $208.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.