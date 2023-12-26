Rodgers & Associates LTD Sells 1,700 Shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY)

Rodgers & Associates LTD reduced its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned approximately 0.16% of Codorus Valley Bancorp worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $91,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 291,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $731,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 37,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petiole USA ltd raised its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 2,872.7% during the 1st quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 6,182,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after buying an additional 5,974,138 shares during the period. 50.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLY opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.46. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Codorus Valley Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.57 million during the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 22.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on CVLY shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Codorus Valley Bancorp

In related news, SVP Stephen M. Altland sold 1,676 shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $33,285.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,822.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

Featured Stories

