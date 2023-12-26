Rodgers & Associates LTD Sells 292 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Rodgers & Associates LTD reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 164.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWY opened at $175.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.31 and a fifty-two week high of $176.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.04 and its 200 day moving average is $160.89.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

