Rodgers & Associates LTD Sells 487 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

Rodgers & Associates LTD trimmed its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned approximately 0.44% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISCV. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $738,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $66,000.
Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $59.32 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $47.64 and a twelve month high of $60.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.95 and its 200 day moving average is $53.63. The stock has a market cap of $421.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.25.
The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (ISCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap value stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s value style categorization.
