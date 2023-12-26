Rodgers & Associates LTD Sells 737 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Rodgers & Associates LTD reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned 0.19% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $24,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,573,000 after buying an additional 13,391 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $242.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $195.04 and a twelve month high of $243.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.