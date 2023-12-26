Rodgers & Associates LTD Sells 95 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Rodgers & Associates LTD decreased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned about 0.27% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTWV. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $513,000. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 32.8% during the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 39,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VTWV opened at $137.17 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $109.96 and a 52-week high of $138.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.02 and a 200 day moving average of $123.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.993 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $3.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.