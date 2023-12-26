Rodgers & Associates LTD Trims Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Rodgers & Associates LTD lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 580,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,401 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 5.2% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned about 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $34,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 958.8% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG opened at $65.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.82 and its 200 day moving average is $61.24. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.54 and a fifty-two week high of $65.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

