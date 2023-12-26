Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Cuts Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. trimmed its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 51.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NDAQ traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.40. The stock had a trading volume of 494,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,538. The company has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.46%.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, Director Johan Torgeby acquired 14,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.42 per share, for a total transaction of $705,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,735.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NDAQ

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.