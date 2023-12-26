Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $576,000 Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,214,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,518,000 after buying an additional 50,717 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 253.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 64,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 46,324 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 327.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 586,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,055,000 after purchasing an additional 449,302 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teca Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $133.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,006,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,612. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $251.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.67.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on DG. HSBC raised Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.60.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

