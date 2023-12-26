Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,859 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.1% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the third quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 134,175 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $14,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 22,084 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $532,768.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,768.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,099 shares of company stock worth $2,502,630. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
QUALCOMM Price Performance
QCOM stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,405,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,143,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.48 and a 200 day moving average of $119.37. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $145.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.
QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.84%.
QUALCOMM Company Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
