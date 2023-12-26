Royal Bank of Canada Increases CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target to $83.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.40.

CarMax stock opened at $76.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. CarMax has a 12 month low of $55.76 and a 12 month high of $87.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.27.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CarMax will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CarMax by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,790,000 after purchasing an additional 303,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CarMax by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,633,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,546,000 after purchasing an additional 184,104 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its position in CarMax by 0.7% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,159,000 after purchasing an additional 49,780 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in CarMax by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,632,000 after purchasing an additional 193,111 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in CarMax by 1.9% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,665,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,172,000 after purchasing an additional 104,560 shares during the period.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

