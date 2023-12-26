Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Sets New 1-Year High at $129.03

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $129.03 and last traded at $128.98, with a volume of 1973879 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.21.

RCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Argus lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.64.

The stock has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $301,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,436. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $301,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,436. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,911,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 636,009 shares of company stock worth $76,313,890 in the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $693,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 494.2% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 496.2% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

