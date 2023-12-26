Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Holdings Trimmed by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. cut its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,629 shares during the quarter. Royal Gold comprises about 0.8% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 0.14% of Royal Gold worth $9,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 2.4% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 2.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of RGLD traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.88. 59,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,860. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.43. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.82 and a 12-month high of $147.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $138.62 million for the quarter. Royal Gold had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 8.18%. Research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 42.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on RGLD shares. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Royal Gold from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Royal Gold from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.88.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

