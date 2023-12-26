Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Hits New 1-Year High at $48.40

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.40 and last traded at $48.40, with a volume of 287587 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Rush Enterprises Trading Up 2.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 85,128 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $3,454,494.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,067,169.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $65,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,400,320.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 85,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $3,454,494.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,154 shares in the company, valued at $7,067,169.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rush Enterprises

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 66,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 891.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 543.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

