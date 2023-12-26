RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Insider Eric Weinberg Sells 1,285 Shares

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) insider Eric Weinberg sold 1,285 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $51,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 339,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Eric Weinberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 15th, Eric Weinberg sold 8,715 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $348,687.15.

RxSight Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ RXST traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.50. The company had a trading volume of 276,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,817. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -22.91 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.95. RxSight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $40.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RxSight

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.81 million. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 39.77% and a negative net margin of 71.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RxSight, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RxSight during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of RxSight during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of RxSight by 413.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of RxSight during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RxSight during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on RxSight in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on RxSight in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised RxSight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on RxSight from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, RxSight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

RxSight Company Profile

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

