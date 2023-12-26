Ryder System (NYSE:R) Hits New 52-Week High at $119.36

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $119.36 and last traded at $119.20, with a volume of 38134 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on R. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

Get Ryder System alerts:

View Our Latest Report on R

Ryder System Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.75.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.20. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 27.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total transaction of $320,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,547,959.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total transaction of $320,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,547,959.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total value of $686,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,987.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,737,387. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryder System

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 13.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,322,000 after buying an additional 23,111 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ryder System by 33.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Ryder System by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 12.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

(Get Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.