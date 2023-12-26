Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $460.79

Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $460.79 and last traded at $459.58, with a volume of 46924 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $451.85.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAIA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Saia from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Saia from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Saia in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Saia from $463.00 to $472.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.11.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $401.52 and a 200 day moving average of $393.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.52.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.08. Saia had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Saia by 1.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Saia by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Saia by 3.6% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Saia by 1.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Saia by 0.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

