Sallie A. Demarsilis Sells 31,630 Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Stock

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) CFO Sallie A. Demarsilis sold 31,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total value of $968,510.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,292. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Movado Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MOV traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.88. 85,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.74. Movado Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $37.28.

Get Movado Group alerts:

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Movado Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $187.69 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Movado Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is 55.34%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MOV. StockNews.com started coverage on Movado Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Movado Group in a report on Friday, December 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MOV

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Movado Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Movado Group by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Movado Group during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Amundi grew its stake in Movado Group by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Movado Group by 2,022.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Movado Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.