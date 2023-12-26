Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Gap Up to $4.37

Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.37, but opened at $4.49. Sana Biotechnology shares last traded at $4.49, with a volume of 106,952 shares traded.

SANA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.73.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts expect that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,167,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,479,000 after buying an additional 107,167 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,594,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,262,000 after buying an additional 1,443,483 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,884,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,993,000 after buying an additional 82,950 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,510,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,751,000 after buying an additional 246,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,442,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,986,000 after purchasing an additional 66,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

