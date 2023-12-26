Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $40.15

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.15 and last traded at $40.06, with a volume of 98243 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.81.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.62.

Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation business worldwide. It offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical vehicle charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, power and energy monitoring systems, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, field services, and switchboards and enclosures.

