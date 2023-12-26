Schond L. Greenway Sells 5,652 Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Stock

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) CFO Schond L. Greenway sold 5,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $20,516.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,617 shares in the company, valued at $786,319.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Up 7.5 %

NASDAQ MNMD traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $3.87. 921,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,313. The company has a market cap of $155.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.40. Mind Medicine has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $5.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average of $3.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.12. As a group, analysts forecast that Mind Medicine will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 60.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter valued at $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 32.1% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter valued at $53,000. 9.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MNMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mind Medicine (MindMed) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

