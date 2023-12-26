Schond L. Greenway Sells 5,652 Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Stock

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) CFO Schond L. Greenway sold 5,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $20,516.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,617 shares in the company, valued at $786,319.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Up 7.5 %
NASDAQ MNMD traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $3.87. 921,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,313. The company has a market cap of $155.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.40. Mind Medicine has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $5.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average of $3.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.12. As a group, analysts forecast that Mind Medicine will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.
MNMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mind Medicine (MindMed) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.
