Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $46.14

Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.14 and last traded at $46.14, with a volume of 89095 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.93.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.12 and a 200-day moving average of $42.81.

Institutional Trading of Schwab 1000 Index ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

