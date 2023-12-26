Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.63

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.63 and last traded at $33.62, with a volume of 360608 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.48.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.23.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 24.0% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $534,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 336,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,657,000 after buying an additional 144,345 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 480,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,214,000 after buying an additional 51,415 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.