Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $61.08

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $61.08 and last traded at $61.08, with a volume of 5199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.83.
Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.92 and its 200 day moving average is $56.76. The firm has a market cap of $569.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.02.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,207,000. Systelligence LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $10,235,000. Guardian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $4,617,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 374.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after buying an additional 64,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the second quarter worth $2,318,000.
Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Company Profile
The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
