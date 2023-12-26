Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Sets New 12-Month High at $61.92

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.92 and last traded at $61.89, with a volume of 58275 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.63.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Etfidea LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth $415,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

