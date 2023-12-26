Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Hits New 1-Year High at $55.94

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.94 and last traded at $55.91, with a volume of 255879 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.45.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.65 and its 200 day moving average is $50.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Trading of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 42.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 67.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,364,000.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

