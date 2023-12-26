Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Sold by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 165,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,303 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up about 2.7% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $5,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 93,105.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,227,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,945,000 after acquiring an additional 140,076,592 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 37,900,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,912,000 after acquiring an additional 484,147 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,710,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,288,000 after acquiring an additional 545,354 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,483,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,104,000 after acquiring an additional 16,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2,046.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,435,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,395,000 after buying an additional 1,368,742 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $34.64 on Tuesday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $29.89 and a 12-month high of $35.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.21.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

