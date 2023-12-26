Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Acquired by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,017,929,000 after acquiring an additional 197,327,361 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,821,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,230,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,583 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29,399.5% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,474,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,650,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHZ stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.50. The company had a trading volume of 108,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,046. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.82 and a 200-day moving average of $45.13. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $47.60.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

